Credit Suisse Group Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $103.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.57% from the stock’s current price.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

