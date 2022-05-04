Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

DHY opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 66,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

