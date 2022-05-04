Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 599,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Credo Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

