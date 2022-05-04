Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $11,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 422,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,271.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $12,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $14,520.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $15,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $15,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $15,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $16,160.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $16,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $17,280.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $16,200.00.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crexendo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

