Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $276.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.01 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,654 shares of company stock worth $71,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Criteo by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 794,859 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Criteo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,248,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,431,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

