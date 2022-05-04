Critical Review: BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) versus Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and Shineco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and Shineco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $227.68 million 1.89 $58.96 million $1.23 5.64 Shineco $3.02 million 7.78 -$31.44 million N/A N/A

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Profitability

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 33.71% 30.79% 19.83% Shineco N/A -63.46% -41.01%

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats Shineco on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 17 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 farm in Paraguay with a total area of 223,551 hectares of own lands and 51,747 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Shineco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods. It also grows and cultivates yew trees, fast-growing bamboo willows, and scenic greening trees; and provides logistic services for agricultural products. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

