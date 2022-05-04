Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered Croda International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Croda International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. Croda International has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $71.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

