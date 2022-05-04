CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.89.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 362.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter worth $83,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners (Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

