CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Up 18.2% in April

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56. The company has a market capitalization of $194.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.19 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 29,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 465,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.