CSL Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CSL in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.
About CSL (Get Rating)
CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.
