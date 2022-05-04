CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

CTIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.21.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $568.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $3,034,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 903,439 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 224,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

