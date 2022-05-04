CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $568.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 903,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.