CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
CubeSmart stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $57.34.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 47,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.
About CubeSmart (Get Rating)
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
