CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CubeSmart stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 47,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

