Cue Health (HLTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cue Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HLTH opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40. Cue Health has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

