Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NASDAQ CPIX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,296. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

