CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

CURO Group has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CURO Group to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.31. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. CURO Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 77,191 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

