Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will post $364.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.90 million. Custom Truck One Source posted sales of $78.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 365.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Custom Truck One Source.
Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21.
In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Custom Truck One Source (Get Rating)
Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.
