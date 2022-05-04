CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

CVR Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVI has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,743,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 819.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

