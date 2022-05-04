CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.27.
Shares of CVS stock opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.09.
In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,220 shares of company stock worth $13,649,212. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 28,145 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health (Get Rating)
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
