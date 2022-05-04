CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.27.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.09.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,220 shares of company stock worth $13,649,212. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 28,145 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

