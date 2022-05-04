CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $131.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.04 million and the highest is $138.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $112.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $592.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.70 million to $602.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $711.69 million, with estimates ranging from $676.80 million to $740.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $156.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.68. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

