Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Cytek Biosciences has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cytek Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Cytek Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,200 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,168,400 shares of company stock worth $28,646,518 and sold 140,000 shares worth $1,762,400. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 2,465.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTKB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

