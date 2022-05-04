D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.