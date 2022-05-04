DA Davidson Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for OP Bancorp in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

OPBK stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in OP Bancorp by 314.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in OP Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000.

In related news, Director Brian Choi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ock Hee Kim purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $434,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 50,720 shares of company stock worth $670,380 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

About OP Bancorp (Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

