DA Davidson Weighs in on Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LBAI opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $986.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $3,808,000. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 47.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 43,260 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.