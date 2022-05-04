DA Davidson Weighs in on Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSBC. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $639.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 76.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,257 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 152,256 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $65,894.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,671 shares of company stock worth $195,814. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

