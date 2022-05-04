Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($47.37) to €50.00 ($52.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Daimler Truck has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

