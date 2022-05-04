Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF) to “Hold”

HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS HTCKF opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. HTC has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Get HTC alerts:

About HTC (Get Rating)

HTC Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, processes, and sells smart mobile and virtual reality devices in Taiwan and internationally. The company provides marketing, repair, and after sales services; and online/download media services, as well as human resources management services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.