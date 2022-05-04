Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF) to “Hold”

HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS HTCKF opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. HTC has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $6.50.
About HTC (Get Rating)
