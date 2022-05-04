Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) received a €50.00 ($52.63) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.31% from the stock’s previous close.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €104.31 ($109.80).

ETR:DHER opened at €35.89 ($37.78) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €26.18 ($27.56) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($142.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €74.17.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

