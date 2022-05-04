Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on DEN. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.97.

Denbury stock opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. Denbury has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denbury will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Denbury by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Denbury by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Denbury by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,485,000 after purchasing an additional 65,404 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

