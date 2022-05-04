Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:DENN opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $809.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 19,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 32,763 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter.
Denny’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.
