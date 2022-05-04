Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $238.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $285.28 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.01.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 22.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

