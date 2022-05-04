Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) received a €55.00 ($57.89) price target from Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 115.86% from the company’s current price.

DUE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($35.79) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.16) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.00 ($48.42).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €25.48 ($26.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.84. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €23.26 ($24.48) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($46.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

