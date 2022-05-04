Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBBGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

PBB stock opened at €12.00 ($12.63) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($10.91) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($16.27). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.84.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

