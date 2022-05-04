Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Declares Dividend of $1.43

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.4316 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

DPSGY opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.29. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

DPSGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deutsche Post from €62.40 ($65.68) to €59.80 ($62.95) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($67.01) to €52.00 ($54.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($68.42) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($78.95) to €71.00 ($74.74) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.69.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

