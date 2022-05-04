Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Declares Dividend of $1.43

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.4316 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.
DPSGY opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.29. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.
Deutsche Post Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
