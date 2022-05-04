Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €54.00 ($56.84) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.80 ($62.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.12 ($66.44).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €40.20 ($42.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.09. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($43.49).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

