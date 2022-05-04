Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.80 ($62.95) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.84) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €77.00 ($81.05) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.12 ($66.44).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €40.20 ($42.32) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.09. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($43.49).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

