Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €60.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DPW. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($81.05) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.80 ($62.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.12 ($66.44).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW opened at €40.20 ($42.32) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($43.49). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.09.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.