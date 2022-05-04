Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €67.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.80 ($62.95) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €63.12 ($66.44).

DPW opened at €40.20 ($42.32) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €42.86 and a 200 day moving average of €50.09. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($43.49).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

