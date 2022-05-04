Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

DVN stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.08. 137,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,679,381. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

