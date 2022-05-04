Diageo (DEO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Diageo (NYSE: DEO):

4/29/2022 – Diageo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diageo has outpaced the industry in the past year on continued recovery in the on-trade channel, strong consumer demand in the off-trade and market share gains, which also aided the company’s first-half fiscal 2022 performance. The company witnessed sales, operating margin and earnings growth in first-half fiscal 2021 driven by organic sales growth across all regions. Strong recovery in gross margin and operating cost leverage along with higher marketing investments aided organic operating margin growth. Moreover, margin growth was driven by supply productivity savings and price increases, which more than offset the higher cost inflation. It provided a decent view for fiscal 2022, with organic sales momentum likely to continue in the second half of fiscal 2022. However, continued inflationary pressures and currency headwinds are concerning.”

4/27/2022 – Diageo was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2022 – Diageo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2022 – Diageo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,800 ($59.96) to GBX 4,700 ($58.71).

4/19/2022 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 4,250 ($53.09) to GBX 4,500 ($56.21).

4/13/2022 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2022 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 4,500 ($56.21) to GBX 4,700 ($58.71).

3/31/2022 – Diageo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Diageo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2022 – Diageo was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/17/2022 – Diageo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diageo has outpaced the industry in the past year on continued recovery in the on-trade channel, strong consumer demand in the off-trade and market share gains, which also aided the company’s first-half fiscal 2022 performance. The company witnessed sales, operating margin and earnings growth in first-half fiscal 2021 driven by organic sales growth across all regions. Strong recovery in gross margin and operating cost leverage along with higher marketing investments aided organic operating margin growth. Moreover, margin growth was driven by supply productivity savings and price increases, which more than offset the higher cost inflation. It provided a decent view for fiscal 2022, with organic sales momentum likely to continue in the second half of fiscal 2022. However, continued inflationary pressures and currency headwinds are concerning.”

Diageo stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,913. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $175.46 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.68 and its 200-day moving average is $203.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Diageo plc alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.