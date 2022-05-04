Diageo (LON:DGE) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($53.72) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($54.97) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.71) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.72) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($49.09) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,140 ($51.72).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,926 ($49.04) on Wednesday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,167.50 ($39.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($51.34). The company has a market cap of £90.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,785.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,796.36.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,007 ($50.06) per share, with a total value of £8,254.42 ($10,311.58). Insiders bought 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,516 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.