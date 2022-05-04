Diageo (LON:DGE) Given “Underperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($34.98) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 28.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($58.09) price target on Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($54.97) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($56.21) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,140 ($51.72).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,926 ($49.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,785.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,796.36. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,167.50 ($39.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($51.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £90.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.25.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,007 ($50.06) per share, with a total value of £8,254.42 ($10,311.58). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,516.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

