Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.28 and the highest is $7.78. Diamondback Energy reported earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $24.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.98 to $31.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $23.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.36 to $32.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.65. 25,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

