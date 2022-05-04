Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DIN. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $73.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after purchasing an additional 246,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 611.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 193,840 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,548,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

