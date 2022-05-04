DISH Network (DISH) to Release Earnings on Friday

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect DISH Network to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DISH Network to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DISH Network stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,268. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in DISH Network by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in DISH Network by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

