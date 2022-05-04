DISH Network (DISH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DISH Network to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,268. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

