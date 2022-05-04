Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.90

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DIVI stock opened at GBX 108.31 ($1.35) on Wednesday. Diverse Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 98.20 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.56). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 111.44.

In related news, insider Charles Crole purchased 9,091 shares of Diverse Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,909.19 ($12,378.75).

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

