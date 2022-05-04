Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Up 28.2% in April

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

NYSE DG opened at $236.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.46 and a 200 day moving average of $221.64. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $547,860,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $93,415,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

