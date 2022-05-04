Donald G. Macpherson Sells 12,266 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GWW stock traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $488.50. 1,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,225. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.43. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.89%.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

