Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of PLOW opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $701.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $40,291.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

